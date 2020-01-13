Amazon slashes $380+ off Pioneer’s 7-inch flagship Wireless CarPlay Receiver

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (AVIC-W8500NEX) for $816.81 shipped. That’s $380+ off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $14 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re looking to breathe new life into an aging car, this is a fantastic way to do it. Owners will net wireless CarPlay and Android Auto support, allowing you to cut the cord in yet another place. A large 7-inch display ensures users will be able to easily see where they’re headed, simply toggle playback controls, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Settle for a smaller screen and wired connectivity to dramatically lower cost with Sony’s 6.1-inch CarPlay Receiver at $270. When shopping for CarPlay units in the past, I’m often drawn to Sony offerings as they tend to be some of the most minimalistic options out there. Oh, and lets not forget about Sony’s recently-debuted 9-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver.

While you’re at it, why not further overhaul your vehicle with a hybrid dash cam solution? AUKEY hides one in a rearview mirror that’s currently on sale for $50.50.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver features:

Maps of United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Plus 12. 4 million points of interest

Works with SiriusXM SXV300 Tuner — supports tune mix, traffic & weather now, and sports flash features

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible; web link compatible; built-in HD radio tuner

