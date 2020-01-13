Woot’s Porter-Cable tool sale starts at $55: Drill kits, multi-tools, more

- Jan. 13th 2020 10:38 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers a selection of Porter-Cable tools from $54.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Porter-Cable 20V Hammer Drill Kit with two batteries for $64.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $130 with today’s deal besting the previous Amazon all-time low by $15. Porter-Cable includes the drill hammer itself, two batteries, and a wall charger with your purchase. This hammer drill is great for applications around the house but still weighs in at just 3.6-pounds, so it’s not too heavy to tote around. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional deals from today’s sale.

Another standout from today’s sale is the Porter-Cable 3A Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $64.99. As a comparison, Amazon charges around $130 and we’ve seen it at $100 previously. This kit includes everything needed to tackle various jobs, including cutting, sanding, scraping, and grinding. Inside you’ll find a 3A motor that pushes up to 10,000-22,000 oscillations per minute “so users can quickly complete different applications in a variety of materials.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale over at Woot for additional deals on Porter-Cable tools, accessories, and more.

Porter-Cable Hammer Drill Kit features:

  • Motor provides 283 MWO for heavy jobsite applications.
  • High-performance hammer drill delivers 25,500 BPM for drilling speed in masonry.
  • 2 Speed gearbox with 1,500 MAX RPM for speed of fastening.
  • Includes 20V Lithium-Ion batteries for extensive runtime.
  • Compact and lightweight design.

Porter Cable

