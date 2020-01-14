Apple’s prev-gen. cellular 9.7-inch iPad 128GB has dropped to $349 (Reg. $549)

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $349 shipped in Space Gray. Typically selling for $549 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $50 under the all-time low there and one of the best we’ve seen to date. While it’s not the latest and greatest, Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. Throw in the cellular capabilities, and you’ll be able to get work done or consume content on-the-go with ease. Luckily, you’ll be able to count on up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, which will keep you from having to plug-in throughout the day. Plus, it works with Apple Pencil as well. Find more details down below.

With some of the savings from today’s deal, grab a case to keep your new iPad protected while out and about. This $10 option from ESR comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 21,000 customers. Plus, it can double as a stand for keeping the iPad’s screen at a perfect viewing angle.

Adding Apple Pencil into the mix is also another good call, especially if you plan to take notes or want to unleash some creativity. Though if the first-party accessory’s $90 price tag has you unconvinced, consider going the route of Logitech Crayon instead. Right now we’re seeing the iPad-compatible stylus on sale for $50, down $20 from its usual going rate.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Cellular features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

