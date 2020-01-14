AirPlay 2, 4K, and Alexa grace Denon’s 7.2-Ch. Receiver at $280 (All-time low)

Electronics Expo via Rakuten is offering the Denon 7.2-Channel 4K Receiver (AVR-S740H) for $279.99 shipped when coupon code EXPO30 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. Thanks to support for AirPlay 2, this receiver works like a charm with iPhone, iPad, as well as Mac and is ready to team up with other supported speakers around your home. Users will also enjoy Alexa support, which paves the way for hands-free volume adjustments, track changes, input switching, and more. Download the Denon AVR app for iOS and Android to control your new receiver from a smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Denon 7.2-Channel 4K Receiver features:

This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading HLG, HDR, BT.2020, Wide Color Gamut and 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers. Experience 7 AMPLIFIERS (165W per channel) driving amazing power and immersive sound across any room

