Upgrade to the Xbox One S All Digital 1TB + three games for $159 ($319 value)

- Jan. 13th 2020 6:20 pm ET

Get this deal
$319 value $159
0

Walmart is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition with three games for $159 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells just the console for $249 and our last mention of the console was $140 over the holiday season. Add in the value of Minecraft ($20), Sea of Thieves ($50), and Fortnite (free), you’re saving an additional $70 here. This is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. The One S All Digital Edition ditches the Blu-ray drive for a slimmer form factor. It also includes 1TB of offline storage space, which is enough to hold between 8-10 games (or a few more), depending on how demanding of titles you install. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Only a single controller is included with this bundle. Use just a bit of your savings to grab an additional one, since Fortnite now includes couch-based local multiplayer.

Don’t forget to swing by our Apps and Games guide which is updated daily with new deals. You’ll find Xbox sales, PlayStation savings, and more there.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition:

  • Go all digital with the Xbox One S All Digital Edition and enjoy disc free gaming
  • Join Xbox All Access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option
  • Bundle includes*: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming), wireless controller, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$319 value $159
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide