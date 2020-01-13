Upgrade to the Xbox One S All Digital 1TB + three games for $159 ($319 value)

Walmart is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition with three games for $159 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells just the console for $249 and our last mention of the console was $140 over the holiday season. Add in the value of Minecraft ($20), Sea of Thieves ($50), and Fortnite (free), you’re saving an additional $70 here. This is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. The One S All Digital Edition ditches the Blu-ray drive for a slimmer form factor. It also includes 1TB of offline storage space, which is enough to hold between 8-10 games (or a few more), depending on how demanding of titles you install. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Only a single controller is included with this bundle. Use just a bit of your savings to grab an additional one, since Fortnite now includes couch-based local multiplayer.

Don’t forget to swing by our Apps and Games guide which is updated daily with new deals. You’ll find Xbox sales, PlayStation savings, and more there.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition:

Go all digital with the Xbox One S All Digital Edition and enjoy disc free gaming

Join Xbox All Access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option

Bundle includes*: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming), wireless controller, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!