Amazon offers up to $125 off 14K gold diamond earrings with deals from $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vir Jewels (97% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its 14K gold diamond earrings. You can score the 14K Diamond Stud White Gold Earrings for $224.97 shipped. Regularly up to $350, today’s sale is about 35% or $125 off the going rate and the best we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at 0.50-CT worth of stones in a 14K white gold case with screw backs. Handcrafted in New York, every piece is AGS-certified and comes with a jewelry gift box as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below the fold for even more jewelry deals.

There is a very similar set but with 0.33-CT worth of stones at $136, down from the regular $199 or so. But you’ll also find a few more options in today’s sale starting from $55 with solid reviews across the board. Now that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, today’s sale might be worth a quick look for you.

Vir 14K Diamond Stud White Gold Earrings:

Jewelry Gift Box Included. Each product is tagged by AGS with a unique number that matches the certificate.

Total Diamond Carat Weight Of The 2 Stones Is 0.50 CT

AGS Certificate Included. 14K White Gold ; Screw Back Earrings

Minimum Clarity – I1-I2 ; Minimum Color – O-P

Diamond Earrings Are Handcrafted in New York

