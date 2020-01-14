Valentine’s Day is officially one month away and Kate Spade just launched its gift guide. Yesterday, we covered Nordstrom’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with hundreds of items for the entire family. Throughout the Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Gift Guide you can find an array of adorable handbags, accessories, clothing, and even ideas for men. Prices in the guide start at just $20 and go up to $398. Kate Spade also offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to let us know in the comments what your favorite items are.

Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Handbags

One of our favorite Kate Spade handbags to pick up for Valentine’s Day is the Molly Ever Fallen Large Tote. This bag features a bold print and is a great everyday bag. It can easily fit a 13-inch MacBook and it even has a removable pouch for small essentials. This would be a great option for traveling or work and it’s priced at $228.

Another really beautiful bag that features a timeless design is the Spencer Medium Satchel. I love that you can carry this bag either as a crossbody, over your shoulder, or handheld. It has a zippered center compartment to keep your essentials secure and a hidden back pocket for easy access to your phone or keys. Although the red and pink coloring is very festive, it also comes in three other versatile color options and is priced at $348.

Accessories She Will Love

Jewelry is always a great gift idea and Kate Spade has loads of pretty options. One of our favorite pieces is the Modern Pearls Hoops. These classic earrings will become a staple in her wardrobe and will look great with spring blouses and dresses. It also features a soft lilac hue that’s gorgeous and has Kate Spade’s signature heart backing. Best of all, they’re priced at $78.

Update her everyday watch with the Hollis Red Enamel Stainless Steel Style. This watch has gorgeous coloring with rose gold detailing and a light pink face. It also has a red band that will elevate any neutral look. This would be a perfect gift for the holiday and it’s priced at $250.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Men

Finally, you can’t forget about the man in your life this Valentine’s Day. Kate Spade has an assortment of gift ideas from their Jack Spade section. The Pebbled Leather Slim Briefcase is a stylish and functional item for gifting this Valentine’s Day. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has a detachable shoulder strap for convenience.

