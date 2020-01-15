Get three of these best-selling Apple Watch bands for $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)

Yandu (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch bands in various sizes and colors for $8.49 Prime shipped. As a comparison, most of these listings typically go for $12 and upwards of $15. Today’s deal is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where nearly 4,000 reviewers have left a combined 4.7/5 star rating.
You’ll find various options from $5 in our best Apple Watch band roundup. For the bargain-minded, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. And don’t forget, you can still score Apple Watch Series 5 at up to $70 off across various styles and configurations over at Amazon as well.
Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:
- Premium Material: The apple sport bands for apple iwatch 38mm/40mm and apple iwatch 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience.
- Multi Choices: There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your Apple Watch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your apple iWatch and highlight your unique taste.
- Easy Installation: The sport band for Apple Watch comes with watch lugs on both ends
