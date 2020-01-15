Pick up a spare iPhone 7 32GB at Walmart on Straight Talk for $199

Walmart is offering the Straight Talk iPhone 7 32GB for $199 shipped. For comparison, Apple charged $649 at launch for this device and Best Buy currently has it for around $250. This is one of the best new-condition prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The iPhone 7 packs a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, and the ability to record in 4K. Sporting an A10 Fusion processor, it’s ready to go toe-to-toe with some of the latest mobile games. Plus, the iPhone 7 was Apple’s first foray into water resistance, making this phone more durable than previous models.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, why not opt for grabbing this clear case. It’ll keep your new iPhone safe and protected for just $8 Prime shipped.

More of an Android fan? Google’s Pixel 3 is currently at an Amazon low, allowing you to get into the game at fantastic prices.

Apple iPhone 7 features:

Upgrade your mobile communication with this Apple iPhone 7 for Total Wireless. With 32GB of storage, it stores an abundance of apps and data, and its 12-megapixel camera takes clear, sharp photos in low light and records video at resolutions up to 4K. This Apple iPhone 7 for Total Wireless includes TouchID fingerprint sensor technology for extra security.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!