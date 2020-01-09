Google Pixel 3 with 128GB of storage has fallen to new Amazon low at $478.50

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 128GB in Not Pink for $478.60 shipped. That’s $221 off what Best Buy charges for the 64GB model and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you love Android or simply want a backup phone, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship. Unlike Pixel 3a, you’ll enjoy a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor along with other features like Qi charging. As you’re probably aware, this phone is ready to snap impressive-looking photos with a bokeh blur that gets better over time as Google improves its algorithms. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Top off a Chromebook (Lenovo S330 is on sale) and your new Pixel 3 with AUKEY’s 60W PD Charger for $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. It wields both a USB-A and Type-C port and is smart enough to direct power in the best possible manner.

Want Google’s latest flagship? It just so happens that Sprint is offering up to 50% off Pixel 4. That’s right, you can enjoy the latest Google smartphone for just $15 each month.

Google Pixel 3 128GB in Not Pink features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant,1 enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get everyone in the picture with Group Selfies—no selfie stick required. Snap portraits like a pro with Portrait Mode. Capture smiles, not blinks, for a great photo every time.

Pixel 3 comes with a battery that charges fast and wirelessly, and lasts all day. It’s even smart enough to limit battery usage for the apps you don’t use often to keep you going longer.

