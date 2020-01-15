[Update: More deals] Take up to $180 off iPad Air as holiday pricing returns on various models

- Jan. 15th 2020 12:25 pm ET

Update 1/15 @ 12:33pm: Amazon has raised the stakes and is now offering the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air 64GB in Gold for $399.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the regular rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked.

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in multiple colors from $599 shipped. That’s up to $180 in savings from the regular going rate, and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. You can find additional configurations on sale here as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Lightning Connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime  shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

