Lock in 45% of savings on Masterbuilt’s 20-inch Pellet Grill: $152 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 20-inch Pellet Grill (SH19260119) for $152.07 shipped. That’s $127 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. With 390-square inches of total cooking area, this grill is compact and adequately-sized for many households. The included hopper holds over 11.5-pounds of wood pellets, ensuring you’ll be ready to cook for hours without needing to reload. Its easy-to-operate temperature dial features a digital readout, allowing you to be certain that everything is being grilled to perfection. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to purchase some hardwood pellets. In fact, Traeger Grills’ Signature Blend Hardwood Pellets are $19 at Amazon. For this price you’ll score 20-pounds worth and this specific blend is made to pair well with everything from beef and seafood to vegetables and wild game.

While we’re talking grills, don’t miss out on new Cuisinart smart offerings that debuted earlier this week. These units are able to pair with a smartphone and sport temperature monitoring, timers, and more.

Masterbuilt 20-inch Pellet Grill features:

Porcelain-coated grate and warming rack

390-Inches² total cooking area

Easy dial temperature control with digital readout

Pellet Hopper holds over 11.5 lbs of wood pellets for hours of cooking without reloading

Pellet Hopper cleanout – empty pellets easily

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!