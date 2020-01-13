Cuisinart has joined the likes of Weber and Traeger with new two new pellet grills that wield built-in smart functionality. Both of the new Cuisinart smart grills are quite spacious with its Woodcreek 4-in-1 Pellet Grill sporting an 862-square inch surface area and Twin Oaks Pellet & Gas Grill clocking in at about 5% larger. Both Cuisinart smart grills feature built-in Bluetooth connectivity and pair with a smartphone app for food monitoring, notifications, and more.

Cuisinart smart grills affordably deliver premium features

Of Cuisinart’s new grills, its Woodcreek 4-in-1 Pellet Grill is the smallest, but is large compared to many. It sports an 862-square inch cooking surface and 30-pound hopper. It’s able to do everything from smoke and sear to griddle and grill. A ceramic briquette insert paves the way for high-temp searing and a removable charcoal insert tray opens up flavorful possibilities.

The new Twin Oaks Pellet & Gas Grill takes things a bit further by accepting both gas and wood pellets. Cuisinart touts that its versatility lets owners choose between “hardwood taste of low and slow cooking” or “the ease of gas grilling.” As mentioned earlier, this model boasts a 900-square inch cooking surface, which is said to be large enough to cook for “12 or more people.”

No matter which option you choose, both sport an “oversized LCD temperature screen” with Bluetooth inside. Using the Cuisinart Easy Connect BBQ app, users are able to select target temperatures, view a progress graph, and even receive notifications when a desired temperature has been reached.

“These top performing grills deliver great value, versatility and the latest technology. With the Bluetooth App capability, multi-functional features, and easy to use and clean design, consumers can enjoy an enhanced outdoor cooking experience,” says Kris Kahn, President and CEO of The Fulham Group.

Pricing and availability

Both the Cuisinart Woodcreek 4-in-1 Pellet Grill and Twin Oaks Pellet and Gas Grill are available starting today and cost $597 and $688, respectively. Both models are Walmart exclusives, limiting potential for pricing wars shortly after release. That being said, these are actually quite affordable when compared with what comparable Traeger and Weber grills are fetching.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s nice to see that each of the new Cuisinart smart grills are affordably-priced, those of us with a unit already in our possession are likely to be better off picking up a Weber iGrill for a fraction of the cost. A perk of going this route is that when new hardware is released it is much less expensive to upgrade, let alone set up.

Bearing this in mind, each of the new Cuisinart smart grills seem to be an excellent option for those just getting started or in need of an upgrade. The only obvious missed opportunity I found is the lack of Alexa and Assistant integration. But that may be something that could be added later via a smartphone app update.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!