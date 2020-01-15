Microsoft’s Surface Pro X hits $900 at Best Buy in its first sale of the year

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X 3GHz/8GB/128GB for $899.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $999 list price, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked on Microsoft’s recently-released tablet. Sporting Microsoft’s own processor, the Surface Pro X brings a lot of benefits to the table. Namely, it offers both Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, ensuring that you can access the internet no matter where you are. The 13-inch display is flanked by multiple USB-C ports, and the attached keyboard allows you to store the Surface Pen while charging it at the same time. This is unlike Apple’s latest iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, as Microsoft’s charging and storage method allow you to make sure you’ll never lose it. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Update 1/15 @ 1:12 PM: Newegg is offering the MSI GL73 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop 2.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $629 shipped. Use the mail-in rebate to drop it even further to $529. Normally $800, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of shoppers.

Now, if you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is a great alternative. This model sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for around $634 at Amazon.

However, those who just need to browse Facebook, reply to emails, and check up on Twitter will want to check out the Samsung Chromebook 3 at $203 shipped. Just keep in mind that Chromebooks don’t pack quite the same punch as full-blown Windows machines, as they can’t run programs like Photoshop or Lightroom at full capacity.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13” screen. Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio

