Embrace couch co-op with an extra Sony DualShock 4 Controller: $37 (Orig. $60)

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Sony DualShock 4 PlayStation Controller for $36.99 shipped when coupon code ANT4 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Today’s deal slashes 40% off the original price and is a $10 savings compared to Amazon’s current offer. This deal is prominently among the best pricing we’ve tracked. I may be biased, but Sony’s DualShock 4 is the most comfortable controller I’ve ever used. If I could use it on every console, I would. Since most PlayStation 4 bundles ship with just one controller, this can leave you dead in the water when a charge runs out or you want to play split screen with a friend. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make topping off a controller a whole lot simpler with BEBONCOOL’s Dual Charging Station for $11. It can fully power up two dead DualShock 4 controllers in a couple hours. On top of that, everything will look nice and tidy in your setup.

And don’t forget that you can keep your PlayStation Plus subscription afloat for another year with the $37 deal we spotted earlier. PlayStation charges $60 so it pays to cash in on discounts when they come around.

Sony DualShock 4 features:

The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play

The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers

