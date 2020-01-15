Refresh your PlayStation Plus membership for 2020 at $37 shipped (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is within cents of our previous mention and well under the official 2019 holiday pricing. Amazon is back up at $60 while CDKeys is listing yearly subs for $38.29 right now. Needless to say, this is a great time to either extend your existing subscription or jump in for the first time at a big-time discount. Access to the monthly free game library, deep PSN discounts, and online multiplayer are just some of the benefits members receive. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

PlayStation Plus Membership:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

