Refresh your PlayStation Plus membership for 2020 at $37 shipped (Reg. $60)

- Jan. 15th 2020 11:30 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $37
0

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is within cents of our previous mention and well under the official 2019 holiday pricing. Amazon is back up at $60 while CDKeys is listing yearly subs for $38.29 right now. Needless to say, this is a great time to either extend your existing subscription or jump in for the first time at a big-time discount. Access to the monthly free game library, deep PSN discounts, and online multiplayer are just some of the benefits members receive. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Speaking of PlayStation deals, you can score the official wireless headset right now for well under the $100 MSRP. We are also still tracking deep deals on the PlayStation Gear Store including tees, mugs and other merchandise from $3

Here’s everything you need to know about the new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment and you’ll find some interesting new hybrid PS4 consoles in our Best of CES 2020 Awards.

PlayStation Plus Membership:

  • 12 Months – Play All Year Long
  • Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends
  • FREE PlayStation 4 games every month
  • Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $37
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard