Tote your 12.9-inch iPad Pro around in this stylish $7.50 sleeve, more from $5

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Tablet Sleeve for $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $13, today’s offer is good for a 41% discount, beats our previous mention by $2.50, and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of a “high-quality” polyurethane PU leather fabric, this sleeve is filled with a polyester lining to protect your iPad or device from scratches or bumps while out and about. A magnetic flap secures things in place and a slim design means this sleeve should easily fit into most backpacks or everyday carry. It carries a 4/5 star rating. More below.

For those rocking a smaller form-factor iPad, UGREEN’s Amazon store also has a 9.7-inch version of its tablet sleeve for $5.33 Prime shipped. Down from its $10 going rate, today’s offer marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, saves you nearly 50%, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting the same stylish design as on the featured version, this will provide extra protection to Apple’s iPad Air and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’ll be adding this sleeve into your everyday carry, tidy things up further by grabbing a pack of reusable cable ties for $5. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in one’s backpack.

UGREEN 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Tablet Sleeve features:

This tablet sleeve is slim and light-weighted. It can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack or travel bag, easy to carry. High-quality polyurethane PU leather fabric and polyester lining effectively protect your iPad from dust, dirt, accidental scratches or even water splashing. Instead of traditional zipper, this tablet case is designed with strong magnetic opening, enabling you to open and close the case repeatedly for more durable usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!