Verizon is offering $250 prepaid MasterCards + waived activation fees for BYOD

Verizon Wireless is offering new customers a $250 prepaid MasterCard plus waived activation fees for bringing their own device. Have a tablet? Verizon is offering a $100 prepaid MasterCard for you. Redeeming this promo is simple: just head to this landing page, and use either BYOPHONE250 or BYOTABLET100 at checkout, depending on whether you’re bringing a tablet or smartphone to Verizon. If you’ve been contemplating moving to the Big Red for a while and have yet to pull the trigger, now’s the time. I switched from T-Mobile to Verizon on a similar promo around this time last year and haven’t regretted it once. Learn more about the promo here.

Now, if you don’t own an Android smartphone yet to bring, why not take a look at Google’s Pixel 3? It’s currently available at an Amazon low, and when you factor in the upcoming $250 gift card, it’ll only cost you around $200 out of pocket.

Terms and Conditions:

Visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter to redeem your offer. Receive a $250 Prepaid Mastercard® when adding a line with Verizon and using their own BYOD eligible 4G/5G smartphone on an Unlimited Plan between 1/1/20-1/15/20 using promo code BYOPHONE250. Offer available online only. Receive a $100 Prepaid Mastercard® when you port in a 4G tablet on a new Verizon postpaid consumer account on an Unlimited Plan, between 1/1/20 – 3/31/20, using promo code BYOTABLET100. All required materials must be submitted within 30 days of activation and your device must remain activated for 45 consecutive days. We reserve the right to chargeback the amount of the Prepaid Mastercard® Card if service is cancelled within 6 months. May not be combined with other promotional offers. Your Prepaid Mastercard Card will be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service within 8 weeks after receipt of claim and will be mailed to the billing address on file with Verizon Wireless. This card is issued by SUNRISE BANKS N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Cards will not have cash access and can be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted.

