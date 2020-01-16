Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 20% off a selection of its open-box items. One stand-out from the sale is Amazon’s Echo Dot 2nd Generation in used condition from $13.62 Prime shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $50 and the 3rd generation is $35 on sale right now. This is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you don’t need the latest-and-greatest in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, the 2nd generation Echo Dot is a great option. It uses the Alexa voice assistant to command your smart home, play music, listen to audiobooks, and more. The Echo Dot even has a 3.5mm output so you can hook it up to a larger sound system for listening to music on a larger scale. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 130,000 shoppers. Head below for even more of our top picks, or check out Amazon’s sale landing page. Just keep in mind that the discount only applies to select Warehouse Deals and will reflect at checkout.

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases. Also, keep in mind that each deal outlined here is based on the lowest current available price and may vary as the sale goes on.

Our top picks:

Amazon Echo Dot features:

Echo Dot is a voice-controlled speaker that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and more.

Play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

Call or message family and friends hands-free, or drop in from the Alexa App to your Echo device.

Controls lights, locks, thermostats, and more with compatible connected devices.

Use the built-in speaker, or for bigger sound, connect to speakers through Bluetooth or audio cable.

50,000+ skills, including Jeopardy!, Lyft, Audible, and Domino’s. Always getting smarter and adding new features.

