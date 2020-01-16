Dell’s XPS 13 gets a near $1,000 discount with 2TB NVMe SSD, more from $999

Dell is offering its Dell XPS 13 9380 with 1.8GHz/16GB/2TB for $1,371.99 shipped with the code LTXPS132AFF at checkout. Down from its lofty $2,300 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a roomy 2TB NVMe-based SSD, this computer will boot insanely fast, while also launching programs, writing files, and more at break-neck speeds. You’ll also find a 13-inch 4K touch-enabled InfinityEdge display here, which is great for all kinds of content creation. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

More computer deals:

Want something a little extra portable? Microsoft’s Surface Pro X sports both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity in an ultra-compact form factor. It’s currently $100 off at Best Buy, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Dell XPS 13 features:

The most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class*: With up to new 8th Gen Intel® Quad Core processors, more cores means increased performance, even with multiple applications running. Plus, Dell Power Manager, engineered by Dell, allows users to customize their laptop acoustics (fan speeds), temperature and performance based on their preferences between quiet, ultra-performance and cool modes. For example, quiet mode is 50% quieter than the other modes. It also dynamically delivers the maximum power from your processor while monitoring and managing system temperatures.

