Get an exclusive 55% off MacX DVD Ripper Pro with lifetime updates

Today we are teaming up with the folks at Digiarty Software to offer 9to5Toys readers a special deal on the company’s MacX DVD Ripper Pro software. Whether you’re backing up older DVD content or just looking to convert them to digital file formats for use on modern devices, you’ll definitely want to jump below the fold for a closer look at today’s exclusive discount.

At one point in time, it made more sense to use DVDs as a backup medium, but now it can be beneficial for some users to pull content from the outdated disc storage in favor of something more fluid, future-proof and accessible.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro allows users to convert their DVD collection into digital files that can be easily accessed, copied and moved around. Conversion file formats include MP4, H.264, HEVC, AVI, and MPEG. The app will transfer DVDs to video/ISO file formats with no loss in quality, which can certainly come in handy if you’re pulling GBs of data on to your system and trying to save some space. The app can sometimes even correct playback errors found on a particular DVD during the disc-to-digital process.

A recent update to the pro version of the app has also sped the process of ripping DVDs up significantly. According to the developer, enhancements to multi-core CPU, the Super Encode Engine and Hyper-threading tech allow for drastically faster digital conversions. With 32x speed improvements in tow, MacX DVD Pro can rip a 2-hour long DVD in about 5-minutes.

Along with expanded language support (Japanese, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Chinese, English), MacX DVD Ripper Pro is compatible with macOS 10.6 and higher.

Download MacX DVD Ripper Pro for free and get lifetime updates for 55% off for $25.95 (Reg. $67.96)

