Save $400 on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a new all-time low

- Jan. 17th 2020 4:56 pm ET

HHGregg via Google Shopping offers Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $1,999 shipped with the code VVLRUV. For comparison, Apple sells this model for $2,399, Amazon has it on sale for $2,149, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $400 off. Apple’s latest laptop packs an all-new keyboard, larger display, and more power than ever. You’ll net 512GB of insanely-fast SSD storage and AMD’s Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card with 4GB of VRAM here. If you’re in the market for a high-end MacBook, this is a deal that you just can’t pass up on. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With your savings, be sure to grab a USB-C hub to bring some of your favorite ports back. HyperDrive is my personal go-to when I need to work on-the-go, as it has two Thunderbolt 3 passthrough ports (both support USB-C Power Delivery charging), SD, microSD, HDMI, and even USB 3.0. At $85.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy buy.

However, if you just need to convert a single port from USB-C to USB-A, nonda’s 2-pack of adapters is under $9 Prime shipped. And don’t forget to check out this deal we found that offers Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25 shipped. That’s a savings of 50% and you’ll net many of the same ports that the HyperDrive above would give you at a much lower cost, though it is a bigger package.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

Google Shopping

