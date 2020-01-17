Add Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with power delivery to your Mac at $25 (Save 50%)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery Passthrough for $24.99 Prime shipped when applying code 6DXH7D7V at checkout. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 50% discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Aukey’s hub features seven inputs, including three USB 3.0 as well as HDMI, plus SD and microSD card readers for supplementing your all-Thunderbolt 3 machine with some legacy I/O. A USB-C port rounds out the I/O, which offers 100W power passthrough capabilities to charge your Mac. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively you could pick up this two-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $7, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for stowing away in your everyday carry so that if the need ever presents itself, your machine will be ready to handle USB-A devices.

Are SD and microSD card slots a must-have in your setup? Then going the route of the more affordable adapters won’t cut it for you. Luckily, we’re still seeing nonda’s USB-C to SD card adapter, which is currently marked down to $10 and a must-have for MacBook Pros.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C Power Delivery Hub features:

This multiport aluminum USB-C hub offers convenient access to multiple devices on your USB-C laptop or phone. A compact hub for your new USB-C device to increase work efficiency and make life easier. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your MacBook or other compatible USB-C PD laptop or phone fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

