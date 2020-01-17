Save 40% on the TaoTronics 12W dimmable LED gooseneck floor lamp at $30

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 429,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code MFYCNPUC at checkout. Standing over 68-inches tall, this LED floor lamp features a gooseneck design that makes it a notable companion to a reading chair and elsewhere in your family room, office, or study. It can output 1850-lumens of light while only drawing 12W of power, and features five brightness levels. Plus, it sports an adjustable height and you’ll also be able to swap between three color temperature settings, as well. Over 730 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Save even more when opting for this 1150-lumen gooseneck LED floor lamp for $25 at Amazon. Here you’ll lose out on some of the more customizable brightness settings and the higher light output of the featured deal. But for $5 less, will bring home a similar design that’s perfect for setting beside a reading chair.

Or if you just want to convert some existing lamps to output LED light, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of its in-house AmazonBasics bulbs for $14 right now.

TaoTronics 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Enjoy life to the fullest with TaoTronics. From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!