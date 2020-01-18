Cut another cord with Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Originally $300, today’s offer is 50% off the price it debuted for. These days you’ll find that other V6 models fetch at least $60 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. With 20-minutes of continuous suction time, this vacuum makes it a cinch for most homes to ditch the cord. An included dock allows you to ensure your new vacuum is always topped off while still managing to keep a tidy and organized space. I’ve owned a similar model for months now and the dock is hands-down one of my favorite features. Buyers will receive an official 6-month warranty from Dyson. Amazon’s V6 model listings reflect 4+ star ratings.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to score Germ Guardian’s Air Purifier at $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. This a great pairing with today’s purchase as it will automatically take the cleanliness of your home further. Unlike many other air purifiers, this one plugs directly into the wall and goes to work without taking up counter or floor space. While not powerful enough to purify large areas, it’s adequate for reducing airborne germs, odors, and bacteria in a bathroom, near a litter box, and more.

Dyson’s vacuum is not the only home good we have on sale right now. There’s a whole bunch in our guide, but my current favorite is Masterbuilt’s 20-inch Pellet Grill at $152, which is a massive discount of 45%.

Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

The Dyson V6 Cord-free Vacuum comes equipped with the Motorized cleaner head which cleans all types. Extra Dyson-engineered tools for tougher tasks. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types.

