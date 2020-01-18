Curb package theft with one of these Ring Video Doorbells priced from $66

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $65.99 shipped when coupon code NWD4 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $34 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best offer we can find right now. This wired solution is fantastic for replacing an existing doorbell. Not only will you receive a smartphone alert when someone chimes, you’ll also be able to pull up a live feed whenever the need strikes. Built-in motion detection capabilities allow you to catch porch pirates in the act and making this device visible is likely to help curb theft. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted that Altatac via Rakuten has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99.95 shipped. That’s $99 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This option mimics much of what you’d find in the less expensive doorbell above, but makes installation much more approachable thanks to its battery-powered design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

No matter which Ring doorbell you choose, this $10 angle mount could make your setup more ideal. It can angle either model 30- to 55-degrees and takes between “10-15 minutes” to install. This can be great if you have an entry path that doesn’t lead straight to the front door.

That’s not the only Ring gear we have on sale. Right now you can pick up two Stick Up Cams for $140, which offers 30% in savings.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

