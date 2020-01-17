Secure your backyard + driveway with two Ring Stick Up Cams for $140 (30% off)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering a 2-pack of the Battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam for $139.99 shipped with the code ALT9B at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from the normal $200 going rate for buying two, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. These cameras are battery-powered, meaning that there are zero wires to run when setting them up. Each one can last between 6-months to a year before it’s time to recharge, ensuring that you won’t have to worry about plugging in every month. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage here.

If dropping $140 on security cameras isn’t in your budget, why not check out the Yi Home Camera? It’s around $23 Prime shipped on Amazon and it offers a similar 1080p feed to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that you likely won’t want to stick Yi’s camera outside, given that it’s not weather protected like today’s lead deal.

Want to further expand your smart home? Don’t forget to swing by our dedicated guide for even more like you find here today. Whether it’s a smart plug, light bulb, or anything else IoT, we’ll have it in our guide which is updated daily.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Add a Ring Protect Basic Plan for $3/month and record all your videos, review what you missed for up 60 days, and share videos with friends, family, neighbors and more.

