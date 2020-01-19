Take $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, now under $900

Amazon offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB for $899.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s a $199 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen outside of holiday mentions in recent months. Best Buy is currently charging full price.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

