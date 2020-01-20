Amazon slashes up to 40% off Sony’s powerful sound bars, now priced from $198

Amazon is offering the Sony Mini 100W Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer (HT-MT300/B) for $198 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact sound bar comes with a wireless subwoofer, delivers Dolby Digital audio, a 2.1-channel setup, and more. Whether you have a small space or simply want to keep your audio gear from being a distraction, this offering is worthy of your consideration. Connectivity options include USB, optical audio, and Bluetooth. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sony sound bars on sale.

If you have a projector like I do, the included cable won’t be long enough. I recommend grabbing Amazon’s in-house Optical Audio Cable for $13. It boasts a lengthy 35-foot reach that should offer plenty of slack for most home theater layouts.

If you’d rather trade off the Sony brand for Alexa integration, swing by the deal we spotted on Polk’s Command Sound Bar. It’s currently 33% off at Amazon, bringing its price down to $199.

Sony Mini Sound Bar features:

Stylish, compact design fits a wide variety of spaces

Slim wireless subwoofer with “sofa mode” and flexible, 2-way setup

Surround yourself with S-Force PRO Front Surround sound.Subwoofer Size (W X H X D) 3.74 x 15.08 x 14.37 ( Inches)

Connect and stream music easily via Bluetooth with NFC

Enjoy music playback via USB

In the box: AC Adapter, AC Cord, optical cord, Remote Control (RMT-AH301U), 2 AAA batteries

