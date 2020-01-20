Summon Alexa during movie night with Polk’s Command Sound Bar: $199 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $299, like you’ll find directly from Polk, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, right now Best Buy charges $250. Built-in Alexa takes center stage here, allowing you to ditch the remote in favor of voice control when adjusting volume and more. Polk’s Command Sound Bar is also well-equipped on the audio side, rocking a 260W four-speaker system for a “room-filling” experience. In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI alongside optical and a USB port. We found it to be well-worth the price for those immersed in the Amazon ecosystem in our hands-on review. Plus, with a 4.3/5 star rating from hundreds, shoppers tend to agree.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with wireless subwoofer for $130. Here you’ll be ditching the built-in Alexa capabilities in favor of a more simplistic setup. That trade-off does come with the perk of pocketing an extra $69 in savings, making VIZIO’s sound bar a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

For something a tad different than the featured deal or our more affordable recommendation, we’re also still seeing the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar on sale. Having just recently dropped from $349, right now you’ll find it discounted down to $252 at Amazon.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar features

Connect this Polk Command sound bar with wireless subwoofer to your Fire TV for a true theater-like audio experience without all the cables. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa offers access from across the room, while an action button with Voice adjust located on the remote lowers sound bar volume so Alexa can hear you. This Polk Command sound bar works with any universal remote for easy incorporation with your setup.

