Apple’s award season movie sale starts at $5 with top hits from the last 70 years

- Jan. 21st 2020 8:46 am ET

0

It’s award season and Apple is back with its annual movie sales to celebrate. This time around, we’re focusing on iconic titles from the last 70 years across a wide range of genres. Deals start at $5 with each title becoming a permanent addition to your collection. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

Our top pick is The Clint Eastwood Collection for $19.96. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 at Apple and has never been offered for less. This bundle includes four iconic Clint Eastwood films, such as The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly along with Hang’Em High, and others. If you’re a Clint Eastwood fan, then this discounted bundle is certainly worth a look. Buying each of these films individually would cost you up to $60 in total.

Other notable deals include:

Best Apple Deals

Best Media Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

