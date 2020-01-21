NZXT has a new RGB/fan controller + power supplies with prices from $25

- Jan. 21st 2020 10:00 am ET

NZXT is now offering two new products, an RGB and fan controller alongside a new lineup of ATX power supplies. You’ll find the NZXT RGB and fan controller available for $24.99, while the C650, X750, and X850 power supplies will run $109.99, $119.99, and $129.99 respectively. These launches are great for custom PC gamers who are looking to step their next rig up to an all-new level, so keep reading to learn more.

NZXT’s RGB and fan controller is perfect for budget-focused systems

NZXT’s new RGB and fan controller, powered by NZXT CAM software, gives users the tools needed to customize both lighting and fans to be perfect. It is simply controlled and allows you to add custom illumination or fans to any big. Each controller can command two RGB/fans like NZXT’s LED strips or AER RGB 2. You’ll also find three 10W fan channels, letting you digitally control how each fan reacts. This gives you the ability to have up to 80 individually controlled LEDs (up to 40 on each channel), or six separate addressable LED strips. You can even control up to five AER RGB fans if you’re wanting to go all-out. This lets you mix-and-match within each channel, to give yourself the most customized experience possible.

NZXT RGB and fan controller will retail for $24.99.

nzxt c850 power supply

Take things to the next level with NZXT C Series ATX PSUs

NEXT is continuing its partnership with Seasonic, one of the largest power supply manufacturers around. There are three new ATX power supplies in this series, the C650, C750, and C850. As you guessed it, they’re 650W, 750W, and 850W respectively.

Each power supply is rated 80+ Gold, which is one of the higher ratings that a PSU can achieve. NZXT’s C-series is built with all-Japanese capacitors and includes protection for over/under voltage, over-current, temperature, and short-circuits to ensure the safety of your system.

nzxt c750 power supply

NZXT’s C-series ATX PSUs run silent

Each power supply offers a push-button to enable or disable the zero RPM fan mode, which silences the power supply under low-load conditions. However, when the stakes get high, the 135mm fluid-dynamic bearing fan spins up to keep things cool even in the most intense sessions.

Speaking of intense sessions, the C-series fits any case and the C750/C850 can even run up to an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Plus, the C850 can support multi-GPU configurations, which might be crucial in your setup.

Modular, for a clean design

Something that I always look for in a quality power supply is modularity. And, NZXT has yet to disappoint. These power supplies are modular, and even include sleeved main cables to look great and resist heat damage in your system.

NZXT C-Series PSUs will run $109.99, $119.99, and $129.99 respectively.

