Tidy up your battery drawer with this organizer at a new Amazon low of $14

Amazon is offering The Battery Organizer for $14.11 Prime shipped. This is down from its $20 going rate, beats our last mention of $16, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a battery drawer that’s completely unorganized, this is a must for you. I picked up a similar model and it’s made finding the proper battery super easy. This is the original when it comes to battery organizers, and includes a top cover to keep things in place even when it moves around. There’s room for 93 batteries here, ranging from AA, to AAA, C, D, and even button cell. Plus, there’s an included battery tester so you always know whether or not the one you grab is good to use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, step your storage space down to 68 batteries instead of 93 to save some cash. This setup comes with two cases which each hold 34 batteries at $10 Prime shipped.

Speaking of batteries, don’t forget to check out this $7.50 pack of rechargeable AAs. It comes with a charger and is made by Duracell.

The Battery Organizer features:

Made of durable plastic material! Helps keep your batteries organized and neatly stored

Store it flat in a drawer or closet or mount it on the wall. Features a hinged clear cover

Includes a removable battery tester that doesn’t require a battery

