Start your DIY adventures with BLACK+DECKER’s impact driver for $39 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit for $38.90 shipped. Down from its $60 or more going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve yet to start up a DIY toolkit, this is the perfect beginning. Whenever I have a task to do that requires a drill, my impact is the first thing I reach for. The unique way it drives a screw makes sure that you’ll never hit something that’ll prevent it from sinking all the way into whatever project you’re building. Plus, a 20V battery provides enough juice to complete any job. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 1/22 @ 12:45pm: Amazon is offering the SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit (CB739601) for $126.13 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $49. This tool kit is comprised of an impact driver, drill/driver combo, work light, and reciprocating saw. You’ll also find two batteries and a charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Why not put some of your savings into picking up this 45-piece DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set with Tough Case? It’s just $12 Prime shipped and includes multiple screwdriving tips like Philips, standard, and more.

Not sure what tools belong in your kit? We took a deep dive into what every DIYer should have so you don’t have to. Check out our recommendations here.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Impact Driver features:

High Performance Transmission delivers 1375 in-lbs of max torque

Quick Release 1/4″ Hex Chuck

Compact & Lightweight for ease of use

Maximum initial battery voltage measured without a workload is 20 volts and nominal voltage is 18

