Start your DIY adventures with BLACK+DECKER’s impact driver for $39 (Reg. $60)

- Jan. 22nd 2020 12:06 pm ET

Get this deal
$60+ $39
0

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit for $38.90 shipped. Down from its $60 or more going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve yet to start up a DIY toolkit, this is the perfect beginning. Whenever I have a task to do that requires a drill, my impact is the first thing I reach for. The unique way it drives a screw makes sure that you’ll never hit something that’ll prevent it from sinking all the way into whatever project you’re building. Plus, a 20V battery provides enough juice to complete any job. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 1/22 @ 12:45pm: Amazon is offering the SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit (CB739601) for $126.13 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $49. This tool kit is comprised of an impact driver, drill/driver combo, work light, and reciprocating saw. You’ll also find two batteries and a charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Why not put some of your savings into picking up this 45-piece DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set with Tough Case? It’s just $12 Prime shipped and includes multiple screwdriving tips like Philips, standard, and more.

Not sure what tools belong in your kit? We took a deep dive into what every DIYer should have so you don’t have to. Check out our recommendations here.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Impact Driver features:

  • High Performance Transmission delivers 1375 in-lbs of max torque
  • Quick Release 1/4″ Hex Chuck
  • Compact & Lightweight for ease of use
  • Maximum initial battery voltage measured without a workload is 20 volts and nominal voltage is 18

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$60+ $39
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black+Decker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide