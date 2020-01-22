Dremel’s multi-function Rotary Tool Vise hits Amazon low at $15.50 (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering the Dremel Rotary Tool Multi-Vise (2500-01) for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 at Amazon, it sells for $20+ at Walmart and Home Depot right now with today’s deal being the best we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. This vise grip works similarly to any other but it is also designed to hold your Dremel rotary tool as well. Perfect for situations where you need to free up a hand or to use your rotary tool as a stationary one, it features 50-degree tilt and 360-degree rotation. It can clamp to any work surface up to 2.5-inches thick and the jaws can be removed so it can be used as a standalone vise too. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re not already invested in the Dremel ecosystem, it might be worth considering some vise grips from other brands. While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a stationary model for less, there are some handheld solutions and C-clamps that might do the trick. The IRWIN VISE-GRIP Original Locking Pliers for just over $9 is a solid option while TEKTON’s 6-Inch Malleable Iron C-Clamp for $11.50 will provide a more traditional experience. Both of which carry 4+ star ratings.

We also have a great deal running on a BLACK+DECKER impact driver today at $39 (Reg. $60) along with even more deals on gear for around the house/workshop right here.

Dremel Rotary Tool Multi-Vise:

Multi-vise tool that helps you secure your project or free up a hand

Rotates 360° and tilts 50° allowing the user to lock the workpiece in any position

Clamps to any work surface up to 2-1/2″ thick

Tool holder turns Dremel rotary tools into a stationary sander, grinder or polisher

