Amazon 1-day cast iron cookware sale from $19: Skillets, organizers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 40% off Cuisinel cast iron cookware. One standout from the sale is the 8-inch Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with Glass Lid for $18.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, it has sold for closer to $24 as of late and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. The is an 8-inch cast iron skillet that “provides even heat distribution” for frying, grilling, and even baking/broiling inside the oven. It ships with a tempered glass lid as well as a silicone handle holder, which can be particularly handy considering how hot cast iron can get. A 1-year money back guarantee is included. Rated 4+ stars from over 440 Amazon customers. Head below for more cast iron deals.

Another notable deal here is on the 3-piece Chef’s Skillet Set at $29.95 shipped. Originally up at $50, this set has started to slide in price over the last year and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Much of the same specs and those solid user ratings apply here as well.

But be sure to browse through today’s Cuisinel cast iron cookware sale for yourself for additional deals. You’ll find price drops on griddles, Dutch oven-style pans, organizers, and more starting from $21.59.

Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet:

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – This cast iron skillet provides even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP – Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

