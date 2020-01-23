Stock up on Frank’s Red Hot Sauce and more from $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off hot sauce. You can score a gallon of Frank’s Red Hot Original Buffalo Wings Sauce for $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And you can drop the total down to $9.30 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $15, it has sold for slightly over $12 for the last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Frank’s “Original Buffalo Wings Sauce blends a rich, natural buttery flavor with the signature heat” of the company’s popular hot sauce. This is a dairy-free, vegetarian, and kosher recipe. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More hot sauce deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here. And be quick, as some options are starting to sell out like the 12-pack of Frank’s Red Hot Sauce starting at $19.57. And the price will drop even further to $18.59 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries.

If you’re looking for some new recipes to ruin with a smothering of hot sauce, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best cookbooks to try this January.

Frank’s Red Hot Original Buffalo Wings Sauce:

Frank’s RedHot Original Buffalo Wings Sauce blends a rich, natural buttery flavor with the signature heat of Frank’s RedHot Original for an authentic and consistent buffalo flavor experience

Dairy-free, vegetarian, kosher, free from high fructose corn syrup and does not have any gluten containing ingredients

Frank’s RedHot is the #1 brand of hot sauce in America, the brand and flavor profile that keeps your patrons coming back for more

