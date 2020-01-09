Now that we’ve covered our January Reading List, its time to jump into cookbooks. Start the year on a healthy note and try out some new recipes for the family. There are an array of great new options this January from books on soups to vegan recipes to eat clean. Head below the jump to find out what new January cookbooks we are most excited about.

Body Love Every Day

Looking to jump start a healthy diet? The Body Love Every Day Cookbook by Kelly LeVeque comes with four 21-day meal plans for every archetype: Red Carpet Ready, Girl on the Go, The Domestic Goddess, and The Plant-Based Devotee. You’ll also find the practical information you’ve always wanted to know, like which protein powder is best for you and how to use chia seeds. You can find this cookbook on Amazon for just $20.

Ultimate Soup Maker Cookbook

When the weather is cold, a bowl of soup can be just the thing to warm you up. The Ultimate Soup Maker by Joy Skipper is a great option that delivers over 100 recipes. Joy strives to let her audience know that soups can be healthy, comforting, hearty, and nourishing, as well as easy to incorporate into your daily diet. Each recipe serves four people and includes suggestions for additional garnishes. Her book is $7.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks

If you’re fan of the Pioneer Women, she has a recent cookbook called The New Frontier. Inside the book you will find 112 recipes for everyday eating. Whether you’re looking for new breakfast, lunch or dinner ideas, this cookbook is packed full of great options. A few items that looked delicious were Caramel Apple Quesadillas, Zucchini Caprese Sliders, and Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal. Be sure to pick up this cookbook for the new year and you can find it on Amazon for just $14.

Ultimate Veg Cookbook

The Ultimate Veg Cookbook by Jamie Oliver is already a best-seller at Barnes & Noble. This is a great cookbook to pickup for everyday meals and twists on American favorites. Best of all, each recipe in his cookbook features flavor-packed vegetables for a healthy lifestyle. A few of the recipes that really stood out are Greens Mac and Cheese, Veggie Chilli, and Spinach Pancakes. This book is priced at $32 and would make a great gift idea too.

Smoothie Project

Finally, looking for a good smoothie recipe? The Smoothie Project by Catherine McCord gives you over 100 different types of smoothies to try. “When her son started suffering from chronic nausea and her family doctors couldn’t help, McCord turned to her experience with nutrition for an answer, researching until she discovered a surprisingly simple solution smoothies.” She gives you a 28-day plan also try, which she has seen results from. You can pick up this cookbook today on Amazon for $14.

Which cookbook did you find most interesting? Let us know in the comments below.

