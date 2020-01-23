Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac tech drops to $60 for today only (Reg. $90+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Nutri Ninja FreshVac Blender (BL580) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $90 at Home Depot and around $75 from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is within $0.50 of the previous Black Friday/holiday price and the lowest we can find. This model features a 24-ounce blending tumbler that works in combination with the included FreshVac pump which “eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color.” The 1100W motor “easily liquefies solid ingredients,” making this an ideal smoothie maker while still being capable of handling other cooking-related tasks. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to smoothie and personal-sized blenders, the 11-piece Magic Bullet makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. If the included FreshVac tech on the Ninja offer above doesn’t do anything for you, take a look at the Magic Bullet system for less than $37 (clip the on-page coupon). This highly-rated option comes with everything you need for your daily protein shake including 3 different blender cups and more.

We also still have Ninja’s 6.5-quart air frying Foodi Multi-Cooker at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230) plus even more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Nutri Ninja with FreshVac Blender:

Boost nutrition with this Nutri Ninja blender. Its FreshVac pump eliminates oxygen from beverages, enhancing their texture, flavor and color, and the Auto-iQ technology combines pulsing, blending and pausing patterns for dazzling results every time. This Nutri Ninja blender preserves freshness so you can store and enjoy smoothies up to eight hours.

