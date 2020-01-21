Ninja’s 6.5-quart air frying Foodi Multi-Cooker now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker (OP305) for $119.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $230, it currently sells for $200+ in new condition at Amazon while the more basic model fetches $230 at Best Buy. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention for a refurb and is the lowest total we can find. Unlike the aforementioned OP301, this one is a combination multi-cooker with both air frying and dehydration modes. That means crispy fries and wings, homemade dehydrated snacks and all the pressure cooking you can manage. It comes with a 6.5-quart capacity cooking pot as well as a 5-quart frying basket. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This refurb “has been professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition.”

Not only do the Ninja multi-cookers come along with additional cooking functions you won’t find on most Instant Pot cookers, they are also more expensive in some cases. You can score the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $60 at Amazon. Providing you don’t want the built-in air frying feature, this model’s 13 preset cooking modes are more than enough for all of your upcoming 1-pot wonders.

On top of today’s Ninja kitchenware blowout and this Crock-Pot for under $18, you’ll find loads of furniture, personal grooming, coffee, and household essential deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot. It not only works as a pressure cooker, but also features TenderCrisp Technology and Dehydrate Function, allowing you to make meals that are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. In as little as 20 minutes, pressure cook frozen meats to quickly defrost and cook them at the same time. Then drop the crisping lid to give your meal a crispy finish.

