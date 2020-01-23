Save $170 on Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver on sale for $209

Newegg is currently offering the Onkyo TX-SR494 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver for $209 shipped when code 6BGDLZ32 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling $379, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $170 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Onkyo’s A/V Receiver comes equipped with four HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. Bluetooth integration allows you to beam content from your smartphone and more. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More details below.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $89 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are great budget-friendly speakers to help kickstart your surround sound setup. Or if you’re upgrading from an existing setup, these will let you take advantage of the receiver’s Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup.

This morning we also spotted a discount on VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar in certified refurbished condition. Marked down to $120, you’d have originally paid $250.

Onkyo 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver features:

Escape the everyday with spatial surround-sound. From easy Bluetooth wireless streaming to the heart-pounding thrills of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks, the TX-SR494 deepens enjoyment of daily life with great sound and smart features. Seven channels of high-current power give you freedom to choose a speaker layout that suits. Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer* or DTS Virtual:X place sound overhead or behind if you don’t want height or surround speakers and both Dolby Surround and DTS Neural:X are on board.

