Upgrade your home theater for $120 with VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar (Orig. $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the VIZIO SmartCast 5.1 Channel Sound Bar System (SB3651-E6C) for $119.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $250, new models sell for $220 at Best Buy and this refurbished deal is usually closer to $150 at Amazon. This audio setup is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled for wireless streaming while being both Google Assistant and Chromecast-ready. Along with the sound bar itself, this system makes use of a sub and a pair of satellite speakers to provide “101 dB of True Surround sound.” Inputs include HDMI, mini jack, a pair of RCAs, USB-A, and other digital connections. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers and ships with the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below.
Now if the satellite speakers are overkill for your smaller space, consider a similar 2.1-channel VIZIO setup. In fact, you can score an Amazon renewed VIZIO 2.1 Soundbar Home Speaker System (SB3621n-E8C) for $100 shipped right now. Or save even more with this 29-inch model that doesn’t include a subwoofer for $77 shipped.
For more entertainment center audio upgrade deals, we are still tracking up to 40% off Sony’s sound bars from $198 as well as the Klipsch BAR 40 at $252 (Reg. $349).
VIZIO SmartCast 5.1 Channel Sound Bar System:
- Enjoy 101 dB of True Surround sound with the included rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer
- Stream music from any chromecast enabled audio app over WiFi with no interruptions
- Download the VIZIO SmartCast app and turn your mobile device into a powerful remote
