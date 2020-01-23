Upgrade your home theater for $120 with VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar (Orig. $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the VIZIO SmartCast 5.1 Channel Sound Bar System (SB3651-E6C) for $119.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $250, new models sell for $220 at Best Buy and this refurbished deal is usually closer to $150 at Amazon. This audio setup is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled for wireless streaming while being both Google Assistant and Chromecast-ready. Along with the sound bar itself, this system makes use of a sub and a pair of satellite speakers to provide “101 dB of True Surround sound.” Inputs include HDMI, mini jack, a pair of RCAs, USB-A, and other digital connections. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers and ships with the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below.

Now if the satellite speakers are overkill for your smaller space, consider a similar 2.1-channel VIZIO setup. In fact, you can score an Amazon renewed VIZIO 2.1 Soundbar Home Speaker System (SB3621n-E8C) for $100 shipped right now. Or save even more with this 29-inch model that doesn’t include a subwoofer for $77 shipped.

For more entertainment center audio upgrade deals, we are still tracking up to 40% off Sony’s sound bars from $198 as well as the Klipsch BAR 40 at $252 (Reg. $349).

VIZIO SmartCast 5.1 Channel Sound Bar System:

Enjoy 101 dB of True Surround sound with the included rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer

Stream music from any chromecast enabled audio app over WiFi with no interruptions

Download the VIZIO SmartCast app and turn your mobile device into a powerful remote

