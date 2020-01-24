Amazon’s 1-day vitamin and probiotic sale starts at $8.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off nutrition and wellness products such as vitamins, probiotics, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is SmartyPants Kids Probiotic Supplements from $8.64 with Subscribe & Save. It typically goes for $15 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. If you go the Subscribe & Save route, be sure to cancel if you don’t want to see these gummies arrive at your door every month. SmartyPants kids supplements deliver probiotics and prebiotics for optimal digestive and immune support. This is a great way to ensure that your kiddos receive the necessary nutrition every day. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

For adults struggling to sleep, consider going with the Gaia Herbs Adrenal Health Nightly Restore Gummies for $23.30. Again, that’s the Subscribe & Save price, and you’d typically pay $40 for this 120-count bottle. These plant-based supplements are vegan-friendly and a great alternative to traditional sleeping pills. This is a 60-day supply, which should last you a few months. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on supplements, vitamins, and more.

SmartyPants Kids Probiotic Supplements feature:

SmartyPants Kids Complete Probiotic Strawberry & Creme chewable vitamin is an all in one probiotic gummy that combines probiotics and prebiotics for optimal digestive and immune support

4 billion CFU per serving in spore form – 99% will reach your lower digestive track alive

Clinically-proven Probiotics: Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus coagulans promote digestive health and supports normal digestion

