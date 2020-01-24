This morning, Best Buy is back with its latest 3-day sale, offering a variety of discounts on MacBooks, Apple accessories, Chromebooks, and more. Running through Sunday, shipping is free across the board on orders over $35. In some cases, you’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in the best price, though it’s free to sign up. One of the more notable offers that caught our eye is that you’ll be able to save up to 25% on a selection of Apple’s official iPhone cases. A standout is on the iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case in black for $103.99, which is available at Amazon once added to your cart, as well as Best Buy. The Pro Max model is also on sale for the same price.

Typically selling for $129, today’s offer marks the first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Apple’s official Smart Battery Case delivers up to up to 50% longer battery life for your iPhone 11 Pro/Max in a “silky, soft-touch” silicone finish. With support for wireless charging, there’s also a built-in shutter button for quickly snapping photos. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional noteworthy discounts from the Best Buy 3-day sale.

Included in today’s sale, you’ll also a find selection of other official iPhone cases marked down by upwards of 25%. Prices start at $32, with a selection of styles for the latest iPhone 11 to previous generation devices more. That includes the iPhone 11 Battery Case mentioned above and more. Shop the entire selection right here.

Other Best Buy 3-day sale highlights include:

Shop the rest of today’s 3-day sale at Best Buy right here for even more discounts. But don’t forget, you’ll only have through Sunday to lock-in the deals.

iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case features:

Engineered for iPhone 11 Pro, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.

