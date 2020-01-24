Lululemon’s Made Too Much Deals offer up to 60% off popular tights, jackets, more

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Deals are back with new arrivals up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, the Define Jacket is a must-have at $89, which is down from its original rate of $118. This jacket is flattering with a curved design and it features 4-way stretch for added comfort. I personally own this jacket and would highly recommend it. You can choose from several color options and it’s rated 4/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from Lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our guide to the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Shop.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!