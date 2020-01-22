Lululemon is sprucing up your workout attire with a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. Throughout this guide you can find an array of ideas including top rated jackets, leggings, outerwear, accessories and more. There are over 270 gift ideas with prices ranging from $8 all the way up to $298. Best of all, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. So if you’re looking to gift with love, Lululemons Valentine’s Day gift guide is just for you. Head below the jump to find all our top picks from the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Guide.

Gifts for Her

Lululemon is known for its fantastic gear and for all of its features. A standout from this guide is the women’s Align Pant. These pants were made to feel buttery-soft and are crafted with sweat-wicking material for added comfort. They’re available in a wide variety of color options and feature over 4,000 highly-rated reviews from Lululemon customers. I also personally have these leggings and would absolutely love them. They’re priced at $98 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Another great gift idea for women is the Lululmeon Define Jacket. This style has a very flattering design and four-way stretch material adds comfort. I also love that it has an emergency hair tie included in case you need to pull your hair up. It’s a Lululmeon best-selling item and has over 2,000 positive reviews. It also comes in an array of fun color options, including red for Valentine’s Day.

Gifts for Him

Joggers are a huge hit for men this winter. The men’s License to Train Joggers are a great gift idea and are priced at $118. Plus, they’re available in two color options and great for everyday wear or workouts. They also feature a drawstring waist and large pockets that are spacious to hold all of your essentials.

Finally, the City Sweat French Terry Zip Hoodie is a must-have and can be worn year-round. This jacket will pair nicely with joggers, shorts, or jeans alike and it’s priced at $118. It also has a specific material that was designed to hold its shape and stretch for added mobility. You can choose from three color options and this hoodie will go with you to work, the gym, or while traveling.

Which item from the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our other Valentine’s Day Guides from Nordstrom, Kate Spade and TUMI.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!