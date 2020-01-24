Protect your eyes with these Swanwick Blue Light Blocking Glasses for $49 (Orig. $69)

Jan. 24th 2020

Staring into the bright light of a digital display can cause eye strain and keep you awake at night. The Swanwick Classic Night Swannies block blue light to protect your eyes and help you relax in the evening. You can get a pair now for $49 (Orig. $69) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Blue light has the same effect on your body as morning sunshine. When you stream movies or read on a tablet, your brain believes that a new day has just started. As a result, getting sleep becomes more difficult.

By wearing the Classic Night Swannies for one or two hours before bedtime, you can avoid this problem. Independent tests show that wearers get to sleep 11 minutes faster on average, and spend 24 minutes less time awake during the night.

The glasses have stylish acetone frames, and prescription CR-39 lenses that provide excellent clarity. The lenses also have an anti-glare coating, which helps to reduce the eye strain caused by looking at a bright screen in a dark room.

The Classic Night Swannies are normally $69, but you can pick up a pair now for $49.

