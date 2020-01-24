Today only, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $730 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air models from $729.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks and Apple is currently charging at least $929 in refurbished condition.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. Includes a one-year warranty.

Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well. At around $15, it’s an easy buy considering today’s savings.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617

Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2

Integrated Touch ID Sensor

LED-Backlit Keyboard

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!