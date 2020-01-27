Bring AirPlay 2 into the mix with Denon’s 5.2-Ch. A/V Receiver: $235 (New low)

Electronics Expo via Rakuten is offering the Denon 5.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver (AVR-S640H) for $234.99 shipped when coupon code XPO25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $55 off what the same seller charges on Amazon and a $64 savings compared to the rest. Today’s deal is beats the lowest price we’ve tracked by $14. If you’re on iOS, AirPlay 2 is the way to fling content wirelessly. This receiver wields support for it, Bluetooth, and Alexa, significantly upgrading your home theater setup. With five HDMI inputs in tow, you’ll be able to bring a new level of organization to all of those set top boxes and consoles. 4K and Dolby Vision are both supported helping deliver a crisp image with HDR as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Denon 5.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Make the most of your new 4K Ultra HD TV. This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading hlg (hybrid log-gamma), HDR (high dynamic range), BT. 2020, wide Color gamut and 4: 4: 4 pure color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers. Experience 5 amplifiers (150W per channel) driving amazing power and immersive sound across any room

