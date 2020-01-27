Keep a pair of Pro Controllers at the ready with this $10 Switch charging dock

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Charging Station Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers (NS-GNS2PCD) for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Also available on the Best Buy eBay store with a $4 delivery fee. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a straight 50% off and the best price we can find. This model can charge up a pair of Nintendo Pro controllers simultaneously and features a weighted base for added stability. Along with built-in LED indicators, it also sports over-voltage/heating protection to keep your precious controllers safe and sound. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When it comes dual Pro Controller charging docks, today’s is the most affordable we can find by a long shot. PowerA’s Joy Con & Pro Controller option sells for $25 while the AmazonBasics Joy-Con charger goes for over $18 in pre-owned condition for comparison. Needless to say if you’re an avid Nintendo Pro Controller user, today’s deal is certainly worth consideration.

Be sure to browse through our latest Switch eShop roundup for deals from $1 or less as well as this morning’s games post for even more. And then go feast your eyes on the new PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controllers.

Insignia Pro Controller Charging Station Dock:

Keep your controllers fully charged with this Insignia dual charger for Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. The charging ports let you recharge two controllers simultaneously, and the built-in LEDs let you know when controllers are charged. This Insignia dual charger has a weighted base that prevents your controllers from tipping over while charging.

